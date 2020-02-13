Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$1.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. 527,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

