Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday.

Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.73 million and a P/E ratio of -41.56. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

