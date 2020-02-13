Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

Shares of WLK opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

