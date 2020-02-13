Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,593 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Westrock worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 716.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Westrock by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 799,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Westrock by 544.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 425,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $13,608,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

