WeTrust Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Livecoin and Liqui. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.10 million and $581.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

