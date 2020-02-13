WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $8.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.62. The stock had a trading volume of 977,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,348. WEX has a 52 week low of $169.48 and a 52 week high of $234.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.