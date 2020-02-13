WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.15-10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.WEX also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.25 EPS.

NYSE:WEX opened at $219.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 12 month low of $169.48 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a positive rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.38.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

