WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.78 million.WEX also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.15-10.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.38.

WEX opened at $219.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 1 year low of $169.48 and a 1 year high of $234.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.09.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

