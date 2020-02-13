Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

NYSE WY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,030. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

