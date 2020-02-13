WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMWH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,432 ($31.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,516.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,261.12.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.