WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

WOW opened at $7.71 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $659.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

