William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Thermon Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on THR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of THR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermon Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 225,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

