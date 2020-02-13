William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViaSat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. ViaSat has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

