William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

NYSE:ABM opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Man Group plc increased its position in ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

