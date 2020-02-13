William Gordon Stone III Buys 12,500 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 4,856,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,137. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,863 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

