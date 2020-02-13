William J. Lansing Sells 24,298 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total transaction of $10,158,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $77,697,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FICO stock opened at $410.57 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $238.76 and a one year high of $426.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average of $352.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,120 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

