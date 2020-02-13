Windstream (WINMQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Windstream stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38. Windstream has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

