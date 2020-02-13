Wix.Com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Wix.Com to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wix.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $145.00 on Thursday. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.57.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.