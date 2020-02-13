WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

WNS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $6,940,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in WNS by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 255,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

