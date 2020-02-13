Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Workiva worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.91. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

