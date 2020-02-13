Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 in the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.