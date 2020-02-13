Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,328. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

