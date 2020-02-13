X-CASH Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $8,368.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045984 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,486,209,789 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

