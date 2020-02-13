Xchange Achieves Market Cap of $2,976.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 196.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Xchange has a market cap of $2,976.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Xchange has traded up 232.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.02587769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.04572325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00780314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00893880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00116075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009720 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00702955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xchange Profile

Xchange is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

