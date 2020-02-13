XEL (XEL) Price Reaches $0.0128

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. XEL has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $12,815.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XEL has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 179.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

