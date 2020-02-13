XRP Market Capitalization Reaches $13.61 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $13.61 billion and $5.37 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, MBAex and Bitbank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00146486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,088,504 coins and its circulating supply is 43,708,646,822 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbank, BitMarket, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, LakeBTC, Indodax, Bithumb, Koineks, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exrates, MBAex, CoinFalcon, Bits Blockchain, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, BitFlip, Coinhub, Bittrex, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, B2BX, ABCC, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Bitlish, BtcTurk, BTC Markets, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, Instant Bitex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Ovis, DragonEX, Bitsane, CEX.IO, ZB.COM, RippleFox, Koinex, FCoin, Stellarport, Bitinka, Kraken, BitBay, Coinrail, Ripple China, Binance, Liquid, CoinEgg, Coinbe, C2CX, OpenLedger DEX, BX Thailand, Exmo, Gatehub, Coinone, Zebpay, Bitso, Cryptohub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, OKEx, BCEX, Bitbns, Covesting, Korbit, Huobi, CoinBene, Bitstamp, Coinsuper, Poloniex and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

