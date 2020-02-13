Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Yeti updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.39 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Yeti has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

