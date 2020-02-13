Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Position Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.