Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $168.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.91 million and the lowest is $161.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $155.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $559.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $566.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $593.10 million, with estimates ranging from $580.51 million to $607.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE:AX opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 133,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.