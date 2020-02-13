Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.35. Employers posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 48,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,423. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.65. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Employers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

