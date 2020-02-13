Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of GE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,951,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.