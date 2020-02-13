Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $104.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,477%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $307.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $311.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $542.33 million, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $569.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after purchasing an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth about $90,808,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

