Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce $507.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.90 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $483.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $292.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.52. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $293.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 244.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

