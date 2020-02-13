Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $803.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $803.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $818.00 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $793.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock opened at $265.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.13. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

