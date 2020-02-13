Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

