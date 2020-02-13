Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report $9.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $25.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $34.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $52.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $77.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $73,499,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.54. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

