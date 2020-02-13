Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.05.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.29.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

