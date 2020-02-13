Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $177.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.90 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $169.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $686.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $736.03 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $742.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 143,339 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.52. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

