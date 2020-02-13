Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $707.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.62 million to $711.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $679.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In related news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,080 shares of company stock valued at $23,975,340 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $146.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

