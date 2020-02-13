Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to announce earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,061. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $135.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.