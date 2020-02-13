Zacks: Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.97. EQM Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQM Midstream Partners.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQM. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $22.02 on Thursday. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

