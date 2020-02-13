Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Golden Star Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Star Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSS shares. BidaskClub cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GSS stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

