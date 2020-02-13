Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 11,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,484. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.