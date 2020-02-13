Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post $290.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.36 million and the lowest is $284.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $243.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $338.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $338.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

