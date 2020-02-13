Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.29. ABIOMED reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 352,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABIOMED (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.