Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $570.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. Incyte reported sales of $468.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $75.83 on Thursday. Incyte has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.