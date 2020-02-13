Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $444.75 million, a P/E ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

