Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.65). Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.61. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,956. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.94 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,550,901. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

