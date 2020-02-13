Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Watford’s earnings. Watford posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watford in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Watford stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,656. Watford has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

