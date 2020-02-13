Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE ABC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

